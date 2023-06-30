ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session Releases Soon; Exam on July 8

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to release the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEE) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the login credentials.

The authorities will conduct the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam on July 8, 2023. The exam will be held in a remote proctored mode. The CSEET mock test 2023 is also available on the official website: ignou.ac.in. Candidates can practice with the mock test to get familiarised with the remote mode and pattern of the exam.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 question paper will carry 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in 2-hour duration.

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSEET from student section

Step 3: Click on CSEET admit card 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the login information

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023

Check out the important information mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Candidate's name

Enrollment number

Exam date and time

Mode of Exam

Test Venue

Exam day guidelines

ICSI CSEET 2023 Highlights Exam Name CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Conducting body Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Exam website www.icsi.edu Exam level National Exam frequency 4 times a year Mode of examination Remote Proctored Mode Medium English Exam duration 120 minutes/ 2 hours for all four parts Exam helpdesk number 0120-6204999, 3314111

