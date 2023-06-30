  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session Releases Soon; Exam on July 8

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session Releases Soon; Exam on July 8

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for the July session is going to be out soon on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download hall ticket at icsi.edu. Check steps to access here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 16:58 IST
ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session
ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to release the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEE) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the login credentials.

The authorities will conduct the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam on July 8, 2023. The exam will be held in a remote proctored mode. The CSEET mock test 2023 is also available on the official website: ignou.ac.in. Candidates can practice with the mock test to get familiarised with the remote mode and pattern of the exam. 

The ICSI CSEET 2023 question paper will carry 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in 2-hour duration.

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSEET from student section

Step 3: Click on CSEET admit card 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the login information

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023

Check out the important information mentioned on the hall ticket below:

  • Candidate's name 
  • Enrollment number 
  • Exam date and time
  • Mode of Exam
  • Test Venue
  • Exam day guidelines

ICSI CSEET 2023 Highlights

Exam Name

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

Conducting body

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Exam website

www.icsi.edu

Exam level

National

Exam frequency

4 times a year

Mode of examination

Remote Proctored Mode

Medium

English

Exam duration

120 minutes/ 2 hours for all four parts

Exam helpdesk number

0120-6204999, 3314111

Also Read: CUET UG Results 2023 to be Released by July 15, Says UGC Chairman

 

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023