ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for July Session Releases Soon; Exam on July 8

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to release the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEE) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the login credentials.
The authorities will conduct the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam on July 8, 2023. The exam will be held in a remote proctored mode. The CSEET mock test 2023 is also available on the official website: ignou.ac.in. Candidates can practice with the mock test to get familiarised with the remote mode and pattern of the exam.
The ICSI CSEET 2023 question paper will carry 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in 2-hour duration.
How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023?
Candidates can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSEET from student section
Step 3: Click on CSEET admit card 2023 link
Step 4: Enter the login information
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for exam purposes
Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023
Check out the important information mentioned on the hall ticket below:
- Candidate's name
- Enrollment number
- Exam date and time
- Mode of Exam
- Test Venue
- Exam day guidelines
|
ICSI CSEET 2023 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
|
Conducting body
|
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
Exam website
|
www.icsi.edu
|
Exam level
|
National
|
Exam frequency
|
4 times a year
|
Mode of examination
|
Remote Proctored Mode
|
Medium
|
English
|
Exam duration
|
120 minutes/ 2 hours for all four parts
|
Exam helpdesk number
|
0120-6204999, 3314111
Also Read: CUET UG Results 2023 to be Released by July 15, Says UGC Chairman
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.