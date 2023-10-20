ICSI CSEET January 2024 Registrations Underway at icsi.edu, Check Documents Required Here

ICSI CSEET January 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registrations for ICSI CSEET January 2024 session in online mode. Interested candidates who want to apply for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can fill out the registration form through the official website - icsi.edu.

As per the given details, the last date to register for the ICSI CSEET January 2024 session is December 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared or are appearing in the class 12th examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the ICSI CSEET exam. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.

ICSI CSEET January 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for ICSI CSEET January 2024 registration

Candidates are required to upload the below-mentioned documents at the time of the ICSI CSEET form filling.

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit card/ Hall ticket for 10+2 exams (if appearing)

10+2 Pass certificate/ Mark sheet

Category certificate (for availing fee concession)

Identity proof (Aadhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

How to fill out the ICSI CSEET January 2024 registration form?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the ICSI CSEET exams for the January 2024 session can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the Students tab and then the CSEET link

Step 3: The direct link to register for ICSI CSEET January 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter all the details as asked

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Go through the registration confirmation page and download it for future use

