IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2023 to be Held Soon, Check Details Here

IGNOU Placement 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the Campus Placement Drive will be organized on February 15, 2023. The event will be held at the varsity’s headquarters. Moreover, candidates will be able to register for the event on the same day between 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

As per the official notification, the Campus Placement Drive in the current year 2023 is taking place for Air India SATS as well as APTARA. The pre-placement discussion will also be held at 11 am on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

It is important to note for all job seekers that the reporting and registration will take place starting from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Candidates are advised to come on time so that they do not miss this opportunity.

AIR India SATS Details - Click Here

APTARA Details - Click Here

Job Description & Requirements

Job Type Academic Qualification Work Experience Job Location Salary & Incentives Copy Editor Graduate Fresher/ Maximum 5 years experience in relevant field Noida Between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 Technical Writer Graduate Fresher/ Maximum 5 years experience in relevant field Noida Between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 Customer Service Executive Graduate 0 to 2 years of experience IGI Airport, Terminal 3 New Delhi 110037 22,520 Gross plus PF/Gratuity/Ex-Garcia & Health Benefits

CPD for AIR India SATS

Interested students can apply for this permanent job position of Customer Service Executive with a gross salary of Rs 22,520 and additional incentives such as health benefits. To apply for this post, students must be under the age of 28. Selection will be based on two rounds which are Group Discussion and Interview.

CPD for APTARA

Eligible students can apply for the permanent posts of Copy Editors and Technical Writers. The pre-requisites for this post are good command over the English Language and the age of the applicants must range between 18 to 45 years. The in-hand salary for the same will be between Rs 20,000 and 30,000.

