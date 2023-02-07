    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2023 to be Held Soon, Check Details Here

    IGNOU University is going to conduct the Campus Placement Drive at the varsity’s headquarters. As per the schedule, the event will be held on February 15, 2023. Placements will be offered for various posts of Customer Service Executive, Copy Editors as well as Technical Writers between 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Check all the details given below. 

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 17:20 IST
    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2023 Going to Held Soon at Varsity's Headquarters
    IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2023 Going to Held Soon at Varsity's Headquarters

    IGNOU Placement 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the Campus Placement Drive will be organized on February 15, 2023. The event will be held at the varsity’s headquarters. Moreover, candidates will be able to register for the event on the same day between 9:30 am to 10:30 am. 

    As per the official notification, the Campus Placement Drive in the current year 2023 is taking place for Air India SATS as well as APTARA. The pre-placement discussion will also be held at 11 am on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday). 

    It is important to note for all job seekers that the reporting and registration will take place starting from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Candidates are advised to come on time so that they do not miss this opportunity. 

    AIR India SATS Details - Click Here

    APTARA Details - Click Here

    Job Description & Requirements

    Job Type

    Academic Qualification

    Work Experience

    Job Location

    Salary & Incentives

    Copy Editor

    Graduate

    Fresher/ Maximum 5 years experience in relevant field

    Noida

    Between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000

    Technical Writer

    Graduate

    Fresher/ Maximum 5 years experience in relevant field

    Noida

    Between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000

    Customer Service Executive

    Graduate

    0 to 2 years of experience

    IGI Airport, Terminal 3 New Delhi 110037

    22,520 Gross plus PF/Gratuity/Ex-Garcia & Health Benefits

    CPD for AIR India SATS 

    Interested students can apply for this permanent job position of Customer Service Executive with a gross salary of  Rs 22,520 and additional incentives such as health benefits. To apply for this post, students must be under the age of 28. Selection will be based on two rounds which are Group Discussion and Interview.

    CPD for APTARA

    Eligible students can apply for the permanent posts of Copy Editors and Technical Writers. The pre-requisites for this post are good command over the English Language and the age of the applicants must range between 18 to 45 years. The in-hand salary for the same will be between Rs 20,000 and 30,000.

    Also Read: NCHMCT JEE 2023: Application Forms Available at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories