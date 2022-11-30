IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignment Submissions Close Today, Visit ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignment Submission: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the window for students to submit the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignments today. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to submit the Assignments for the December session is November 30, 2022.

Students who will be appearing for the December TEE 2022 exams can visit the official website of the university to complete the assignment submission. To submit the assignments, candidates are first required to read through the instructions given on the official website following which they can enter the Enrolment Number, select the programme, and enter the date of birth to submit the assignment.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignment Submission link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignment submission.

Steps to submit the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Project Work

To submit the project work, dissertations, fieldwork, etc students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on December TEE 2022 Project work submission link

Step 3: Login using the enrolment number, programme, and date of birth

Step 4: Read through the instructions given and upload the projects through the link

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exams

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exams will begin on December 2, 2022. The admit card for the examinations are available on the official website. Candidates yet to download the admit card can visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the admit card link given.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and shift 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.

