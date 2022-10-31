IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form Submission Last Date Today, Apply Online at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration for the IGNOU Term End Examination (TEE) December 2022 today - i.e. 31st October 2022. All the candidates who are yet to fill up the IGNOU TEE December exam form 2022 can apply at the official website - ignou.ac.in without paying any late fees.

As per the official notice, it has been stated - “The December, 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on 05/01/2023. Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for December-2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly.”

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to fill IGNOU exam form without last fees 31st October 2022 IGNOU exam form last date (With late fee) 1st to 15th November 2022 Term End Examination 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023

How To Fill the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form?

The exam form for IGNOU December TEE is available on the official website. Also, the candidates can fill the application form from 1st to 15th November, with a late fee. Go through the steps to know how to fill IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Form -