IGNOU December TEE Result 2021 (OUT): Check IGNOU December Term End Exam Results at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Result 2021 (OUT): Finally, IGNOU December TEE Result 2022 has been declared today – 28th March 2022. As per the official update, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced IGNOU Result 2021 for the December Term End Exams. All the students who have appeared for IGNOU December TEE 2021 exam can now check their individual results by logging on to the official website – ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the IGNOU Result 2021 checking page is also provided below:

Check IGNOU December TEE Result 2021 – Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU December TEE Results Declared for Few Exams Only

Students should note that the IGNOU December TEE Result 2021 have been announced only for a few exams as of now. The declaration of results for the December Term End Exam for a few other subjects will be done soon. The official notice on the website in this regard reads “Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon.”

How to check IGNOU December TEE 2021 Results online?

To ensure a quick, easy and convenient way of checking the IGNOU December 2021 Results, the university has published them online on the official website. To avoid facing any problems while checking or accessing IGNOU Result Scorecard, students are advised to follow the simple step-wise guide provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to the Results Section mentioned in the top menu

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new December TEE Result Checking page

Step 4: Enter your Enrolment Number in the assigned field

Step 4: Verify all the details and submit it on the portal

Step 5: Your IGNOU December TEE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: download the Result scorecard for future reference

Candidates should note that the December TEE Results for the pending exams will be announced soon by the university. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for the latest updates.

