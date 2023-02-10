    IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration Window to Close Today, Know How to Apply Here

    IGNOU will close the re-registration portal for the IGNOU January 2023 session today, February 10, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply or register for the IGNOU January 2023 session can register themselves through the official website- ignou.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 10, 2023 15:11 IST
    IGNOU January Admission 2023 Re-Registrations: As per the recent updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration portal for the IGNOU January 2023 session today, February 10, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 and are yet to apply can register themselves from the official website- ignou.ac.in.

    As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to go through all the important information provided on the official website before filling out the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration form.

    IGNOU January 2023 Re Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Things Required for IGNOU January 2023 Registration Process

    Candidates appearing for the IGNOU January 2023 exams and are about to fill out the IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration form can go through the things that are mentioned below.

    • User ID and Password
    • Registered Phone Number
    • Valid Email ID
    • Bank Details for making the fee payment i.e. Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

    How to register for IGNOU January 2023?

    Candidates appearing for the IGNOU January 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the re-registration process.

    • Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on the January session 2023 re-registration link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Now, click on the new registration and fill out the required details
    • Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill in the IGNOU January 2023 application form
    • Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as asked in the IGNOU January session 2023 applications
    • Step 6: Go through the application form and make the payment of the registration fee
    • Step 7: Submit the IGNOU January 2023 application form
    • Step 8: Download the IGNOU January 2023 application form for future reference

