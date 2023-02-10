IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration Window to Close Today, Know How to Apply Here

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Re-Registrations: As per the recent updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration portal for the IGNOU January 2023 session today, February 10, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 and are yet to apply can register themselves from the official website- ignou.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to go through all the important information provided on the official website before filling out the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration form.

IGNOU January 2023 Re Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Things Required for IGNOU January 2023 Registration Process

Candidates appearing for the IGNOU January 2023 exams and are about to fill out the IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration form can go through the things that are mentioned below.

User ID and Password

Registered Phone Number

Valid Email ID

Bank Details for making the fee payment i.e. Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

How to register for IGNOU January 2023?

Candidates appearing for the IGNOU January 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the re-registration process.

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the January session 2023 re-registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the new registration and fill out the required details

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill in the IGNOU January 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as asked in the IGNOU January session 2023 applications

Step 6: Go through the application form and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Submit the IGNOU January 2023 application form

Step 8: Download the IGNOU January 2023 application form for future reference

Also Read: IPMAT 2023 Exam Date Announced at iimidr.ac.in, Check IP Management Aptitude Test Schedule Here