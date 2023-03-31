IGNOU January 2023 Registration for Online, ODL Programme Ends Today, Check Details Here

IGNOU January 2023 Session: As per the updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration, fresh admission link for Online, ODL, and merit-based programmes today i.e. March 31, 2023. Those who have not filled out IGNOU January 2023 Session application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in without late fees.

However, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for re-registration as earlier. The application fee can be paid via Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay), or Net Banking. Meanwhile, the authorities have already closed the registrations for certificate and semester-based programmes. Candidates can check out the steps to apply for IGNOU January 2023 session here.

Candidates must note that in a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

IGNOU Fresh Admission, Re-registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Eligible candidates can apply for Online, ODL, and merit-based programmes till today i.e. March 31, 2023. The remaining candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on re-registration, admission link

Step 3: Choose the programme and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

The official statement reads, “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.

If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.”

