GATE 2026: Correction Window, Application Rectification Last Date Today, Edit Details at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Key Points
- IIT Guwahati closes the GATE 2026 Application Correction window today, November 10, 2025.
- Candidates can edit name, category, exam paper, center, and educational qualifications.
- Admit cards will be available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in on January 2, 2026.
GATE Correction Window 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Application Correction window today, November 10, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit their applications today on the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The details to edit are name, category, exam paper, center, educational qualifications, etc. Candidates will be able to download their GATE admit card 2026 on January 2, 2026.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GATE 2026 application correction deadline
|Exam name
|Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|Application portal
|goaps.iitg.ac.in
|Stream
|Engineering
|Scale
|Nation-wide
|Level
|Postgraduate
|Exam dates
|February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|Programme
|MTech (Master’s in Technology)
|Total papers
|30
|Exam shifts
|Forenoon: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PMAfternoon: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Login credential
|Registration ID
How to access GATE 2026 Application Correction Window?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to correct and/or edit their GATE 2026 details on the Application Correction Window:
- Visit the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Enter your enrollment ID and password to login
- Select the field(s) to correct
- Pay the required fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future use
