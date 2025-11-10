GATE 2026: Correction Window, Application Rectification Last Date Today, Edit Details at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Correction Window 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Application Correction window today, November 10, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit their applications today on the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The details to edit are name, category, exam paper, center, educational qualifications, etc. Candidates will be able to download their GATE admit card 2026 on January 2, 2026.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam: