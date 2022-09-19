IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Dates Extended, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration dates for the July 2022 session. As per the revised dates, the last date for students to complete the re-registration process for the July 2022 session is September 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the July session can visit the official website of the university to complete the registrations.

Students yet to complete the IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration process can complete the same through the link provided on the official website. Students applying need to have their User ID, Password, Registered Mobile Number, Registered email ID and bank details with them when filling the re-registration form for the July 2022 session.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th september 2022. https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 18, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registrations July 2022

To complete the re-registration for the July 2022 Session candidates need to enter all required details in the registration link available on the homepage. Candidates can complete the July 2022 Re-Registration by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the July 2022 Re-Registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details

Step 4: Selected the courses and other details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the Re-Registration application fee as required

Step 6: Click on the final submission link and complete the Re-registration process

Also Read: AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Announced at aiapget.nta.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here