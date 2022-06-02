IGNOU June TEE 2022 assignment submission dates extended to June 15

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for the submission of the IGNOU TEE June session Assignments. According to the details provided on the website, the IGNOU TEE Assignments can be submitted until June 15, 2022.

June TEE 2022 Assignment submission

According to the official notification issued, with the approval of the competent authority, the last date for the submission of the assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation and internship reports online and offline for the term-end exams - June 2022 has been extended until June 15, 2022.

Notification regarding the extension of last

date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work

Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report, etc. for TEE

June, 2022 pic.twitter.com/1RNrg4rC3T — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 1, 2022

The university had earlier extended the last date for the submission of the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Assignments until May 31, 2022. The university has also announced the tentative schedule for the June Term End Examinations. According to the schedule, the exams are scheduled to begin from July 22, 2022 and continue until September 5, 2022 for the different programmes.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exams will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. the

The fresh admissions for the July 2022 session commenced on May 30, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the July 2022 session can visit the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for students to submit the July 2022 session is July 31, 2022.

