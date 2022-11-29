IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 For GOAL Students Announced, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU June TEE Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced IGNOU June TEE results for GOAL students in online mode. Candidates can check their IGNOU June TEE result 2022 at ignou.ac.in. They will have to use their enrollment numberto download the IGNOU June TEE result 2022 for GOAL students.

Candidates must note that the remaining IGNOU results of the June TEE Assignment, Practical and Project awards will be updated soon on the official website. The IGNOU GOAL programme is open a channel of admission for computing courses for students, who have done the 10+2 and are interested in taking computing/IT as a career.

How To Check IGNOU June TEE Result 2022?

It has been mentioned that on the official website - " In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled." They can go through the steps to know how to download IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 for GOAL students -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the appeared homepage, click on the link - Term-End Results of June 2022 for IGNOU-GOAL declared.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter enrollment number and submit the same.

5th Step - The IGNOU June TEE result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future references.

IGNOU Starts Online Course in MA in Sustainability Science

Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched the Master of Arts in Sustainability science (SS) programme in online mode along with multiple entry and exit options. It has been launched in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Virtual launching ceremony of the MA in Sustainability Science programme was held on November 24, 2022.

