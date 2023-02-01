IGNOU Online, ODL Programme Application Deadline Extended Till Feb 10, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU Online and ODL Programme Application Deadline Extended: As per the latest updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registrations for the Online, and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme. Candidates who have not applied for the programmes can now do the same till February 10, 2023. For registration, they need to visit the official websites i.e. ignou.ac.in and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in respectively.

The official statement of the University reads, “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy as under.”

Applicants can pay the IGNOU Online, ODL Programme Application fee through Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay), and Net Banking.

IGNOU Online and ODL Programme Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IGNOU Online, ODL Programme?

The authorities have extended the registration deadline for IGNOU Online, ODL Programmes. Those who have not registered yet can do the same at ignou.ac.in by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Admission link for ODL or Online programme

Step 3: Read the instructions and register by entering details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered username and password

Step 5 : Fill out the Application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Important Notice for SC/ST Applicants

The official statement of IGNOU reads, “In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected”.

Also Read: Delhi Deputy CM Urged Lieutenant Governor for Finland Teacher Training, Check Details Here





