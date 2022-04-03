IGNOU PhD Entrance Result 2022 (OUT): Download IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Scorecards at ignou.nta.ac.in

IGNOU PhD Entrance Result 2022 (OUT): Finally, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Results 2021-22 have been declared. The NTA (National Testing Agency) has officially announced the IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 Results for all the candidates who appeared for the examination. The PhD Entrance Test was held on 24th February at 30 cities across the country to screen candidates for PhD Admissions at IGNOU. Candidates can now check and download IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Scorecards via ignou.nta.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same is provided below:

Check IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Result 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU PhD Entrance Result Declared for 9K Candidates

As per the official update, a total of 18000 candidates had registered to appear for the exam of which around 50% participated in the exam held on 24th February 2022. Following the completion of the exam, the agency undertook the evaluation of the answer sheet and after nearly a month after completion of the exam, the final results have been announced. Candidates should note that as IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 Results have been declared online, it is important for them to keep their hall tickets handy while checking the outcome of their hard work.

How to check IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 Results online?

To offer a quick and simple way of checking IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 Results, candidates would need to log onto the official website and complete the below-given step-wise process.

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – ignou.nta.ac.in

Candidates who have qualified in the IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 should keep checking the official website for updates, as the next steps in the admission process will be notified soon.

