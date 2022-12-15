    IGNOU TEE December 2022 Revised Exam Dates Released for Cancelled Courses, Check Schedule Here

    The IGNOU TEE December 2022: IGNOU has uploaded the revised exam dates for December TEE 2022 cancelled courses. Candidates appearing in the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exams can check the revised schedule at ignou.ac.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Dec 15, 2022 17:21 IST
    IGNOU TEE December 2022 The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released revised dates for the cancelled courses of IGNOU term-end exams (TEE) December 2022. The new dates have been released on the official website i.e.ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE December 2022 has been shifted from December 2022 to January 2023.

    Candidates who are going to appear in IGNOU TEE December 2022 can download the revised schedule from the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. While going for the exam, candidates must carry their hall ticket. They can download the admit card on the official website by selecting the programme and entering the enrolment number.

    IGNOU TEE December 2022 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

    IGNOU TEE December 2022 Revised Dates 

    Course Code

    Previous exam date

    Rescheduled exam date

    MLII-104

    December 12, 2022

    (Morning session)

    January 5, 2023

    (Afternoon session)

    BNS-042

    December 13, 2022

    (Afternoon session)

    January 5, 2023

    (Morning session)

    BPCC-110

    December 12, 2022

    (Afternoon session)

    January 6, 2023

    (Morning session)

    How To Download IGNOU TEE December 2022 Admit Card?

    The IGNOU TEE December 2022 has been rescheduled to January 2023. Candidates appearing for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 can download the admit card at ignou.ac.in. They can go through these steps to download the IGNOU TEE December 2023 Admit card-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit card for December TEE 2022 link
    • Step 3: Select programme and enter the enrolment number
    • Step 4: The IGNOU TEE December 2022 will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts

    IGNOU TEE Practical December 2022

    IGNOU has released the date sheet for the practical examination 2022 term-end examination.  The IGNOU TEE Practical December 2022 commences on January 14, 2023, and will continue till January 28, 2023. The schedule is live on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. However, the exams will be conducted in two shifts- Morning and Afternoon.

