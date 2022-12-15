IGNOU TEE December 2022 Revised Exam Dates Released for Cancelled Courses, Check Schedule Here

IGNOU TEE December 2022 The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released revised dates for the cancelled courses of IGNOU term-end exams (TEE) December 2022. The new dates have been released on the official website i.e.ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE December 2022 has been shifted from December 2022 to January 2023.

Candidates who are going to appear in IGNOU TEE December 2022 can download the revised schedule from the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. While going for the exam, candidates must carry their hall ticket. They can download the admit card on the official website by selecting the programme and entering the enrolment number.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Revised Dates

Course Code Previous exam date Rescheduled exam date MLII-104 December 12, 2022 (Morning session) January 5, 2023 (Afternoon session) BNS-042 December 13, 2022 (Afternoon session) January 5, 2023 (Morning session) BPCC-110 December 12, 2022 (Afternoon session) January 6, 2023 (Morning session)

How To Download IGNOU TEE December 2022 Admit Card?

The IGNOU TEE December 2022 has been rescheduled to January 2023. Candidates appearing for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 can download the admit card at ignou.ac.in. They can go through these steps to download the IGNOU TEE December 2023 Admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit card for December TEE 2022 link

Step 3: Select programme and enter the enrolment number

Step 4: The IGNOU TEE December 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts

IGNOU TEE Practical December 2022

IGNOU has released the date sheet for the practical examination 2022 term-end examination. The IGNOU TEE Practical December 2022 commences on January 14, 2023, and will continue till January 28, 2023. The schedule is live on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. However, the exams will be conducted in two shifts- Morning and Afternoon.

Also Read: IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 for Bachelors, Masters Programmes Starts, Apply at ignou.ac.in