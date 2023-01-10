IGNOU TEE Exam Form 2023 Registration Window for June Session To Close on Jan 15, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU TEE Exam Form 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for IGNOU TEE Exam form 2023 on January 15, 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the examination must fill out the exam form before the deadline. They can fill out the IGNOU TEE Exam Form 2023 on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. The authorities will announce the term-end examination schedule shortly.

Applicants are required to pay an IGNOU 2023 exam form fee of Rs. 200 for every theory and practical examination. They can pay the required fee through various means including credit cards, debit cards, or net banking. The IGNOU June 2023 term-end examinations will be held in offline mode. Candidates who fail to fill out the IGNOU TEE exam form by the last date can fill it out by paying a late fee of Rs 1100 till the deadline for the IGNOU June TEE exam.

IGNOU TEE Exam Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill IGNOU TEE Exam Form 2023?

IGNOU will close the application form for TEE June 2023 on January 15, 2023. Thus, those who have not filled out the IGNOU TEE 2023 exam form yet must do the same at ignou.ac.in. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the online exam form for June 2022

Step 3: Read all the instructions carefully

Step 4: Proceed to fill out IGNOU TEE exam form

Step 5: Fill in the required details

Step 6: Click on the submit button

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exam Pattern

IGNOU TEE 2023 Exam form comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type for the Certificates and Diplomas programme whereas, a descriptive type for Post Graduate (PG) & Under Graduate (UG) programmes.

