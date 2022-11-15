IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply for MBA (IB) at iift.nta.nic.in Till 24 Nov

IIFT MBA Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 - MBA (International Business) programme. Now, candidates can apply in online mode for IIFT MBA 2023 till 24th November. They will have to visit the official website - iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in to complete the IIFT MBA registration 2023.

The last date to apply for the IIFT MBA IB was 14th November 2022. However, NTA has decided to extend the deadline for the interested candidates. NTA will be conducting the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA IB 2023 exam on 18th December 2022.

IIFT MBA (IB) Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IIFT 2023 Registration Dates

Events Dates IIFT registration last date 24th November 2022 (Extended) Last date for IIFT payment 24th November 2022 (Extended) IIFT application form correction window 26th to 30th November 2022 IIFT admit card To be notified IIFT exam date 18th December 2022

How To Apply for IIFT 2023?

The IIFT 2023 registration cum application form can be filled in online mode by visiting the official website. Along with filling the IIFT (MBA) application form, candidates need to upload relevant documents. Go through the steps for detailed information -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on - IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration tab.

3rd Step - In the new window, enter the details and register.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees.

5th Step - After completing all the procedures, submit the form.

While filling up IIFT 2023 application, candidates have to pay Rs.2500 for the general/ OBC category whereas those belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs.1250. Further, Foreign Nationals are required to pay an application fee of Rs.15000. Once the application correction window closes for IIFT, the officials will provide the facility to make corrections in the online form.

