AIMA MAT 2022: CBT 1 Registration Last Day, Apply at mat.aima.in, Get Direct Link Here

AIMA MAT 2022: All India Management Association will be closing the AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 1 Exam Registration window today - November 15, 2022. Students who wish to apply for the MAT 2022 CBT 1 examinations can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website.

The MAT 2022 December examinations are being conducted in two slots. Slot 1 - AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 1 exams will be conducted on November 20, 2022, and the Clot 2 CBT 2 exam will be conducted on December 17, 2022.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 1 link is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Students can also complete the MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registration and application process through the direct link available here.

MAT 2022 Registrations - Click Here

MAT 2022 Registration Process

The MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registration process is conducted online. To complete the MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registrations candidates can visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the link provided. After completing the registration process candidates will be provided with login credentials which can be used to fill the application form.

Details to be entered in the MAT 2022 Registration link

The following details need to be mentioned in the MAT 2022 Registration link

Candidate Name

Email id

Mobile number

State/ Union Territory

City

Date of Birth

Test Option

Password of Choice

MAT 2022 Application form

After completing the AIMA MAT 2022 Registration process candidates can login using the registration credentials to complete the application form. When filling the MAT 2022 Application candidates are advised to make sure they enter the details correctly in the form given. Students are required to enter their academic credentials, category details, upload documents and submit the application fee.

MAT 2022 Admit Card

As per the given schedule, the MAT 2022 Admit Card for CBT 1 will be released in November 17, 2022. To download the MAT 2022 Admit Card candidates need to enter the login credentials in the admit card link provided. The MAT 2022 CBT 1 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried to the exam centre. Details such as the exam centre address, exam slot, subjects, and instructions for exam day will be provided on the admit card.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Choice Filling Dates Extended to Nov 16, Check at mcc.nic.in