  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIFT MBA 2024 Application Form Releases, Apply for IB, BA Programmes at iift.ac.in Till December 6

IIFT MBA 2024 Application Form Releases, Apply for IB, BA Programmes at iift.ac.in Till December 6

IIFT Registration: IIFT has started the application process for MBA International Business and Business Analytics 2024 programmes for both Delhi and Kolkata campuses. Candidates can fill out the IIFT MBA 2024 application form online at iift.ac.in. Know who are eligible to apply

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 30, 2023 18:09 IST
IIFT MBA 2024 Application Form Releases
IIFT MBA 2024 Application Form Releases

IIFT MBA Admission 2024: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has started the application process for MBA International Business (IB) and Business Analytics (BA) programmes for both Delhi and Kolkata campuses. For admission to IIFT MBA programmes, candidates must apply in online mode at iift.ac.in. 

The last date to fill out the application form for IIFT MBA IB and BA is December 6, 2023. This year, the institute will shortlist candidates based on CAT 2023 scores. The programme fee is Rs. 17.16 lakh. The MBA IB course fee at the Delhi campus (258 seats) is Rs. 21.77 lakh while at the Kolkata campus (253 seats), it is Rs. 20.97 lakh.

IIFT MBA Admission 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

IIFT Admission Date 2024 

For admission to IIFT MBA programmes, candidates must be aware of the released schedule. They can go through the table to know the important dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to fill IIFT MBA application

December 6, 2023

Online application for Foreign National/NRI Candidates 

January 15, 2024

Last date to apply for Foreign National/NRI Candidates

March 15, 2024

CAT Exam Date

November 26, 2023

List of shortlisted candidates for second round of admission

Last Week of January 2024

Group Discussion/Extempore, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview

March/ April 2024

Commencement of Programme

First week of July 2024

Who are eligible for IIFT MBA 2024 Programme? 

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for the IIFT MBA International Business (IB) admission form is graduation with a minimum 50% mark (45% for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories). For MBA Business Analytics (BA), candidates must hold a B. Tech / B.E degree or Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject at 10+2 level. For foreign/NRI candidates, the eligibility criteria are the same plus they need to have a valid GMAT score. 

How To Apply for IIFT 2024? 

The IIFT registration can be done in online mode by visiting the official website. Along with filling out the IIFT (MBA) application form, candidates need to upload relevant documents. Go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on: IIFT MBA 2024-26 Registration tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter the details and register

Step 4: Login and fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: After completing all the procedures, submit the form

IIFT Application Fees 2024

While filling up the application form, candidates must pay the registration fees for successful submission. In case of any problem in the registration process, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA). They must indicate their application no./ registration no. in their communications to NTA. Check IIFT registration fees below: 

Application Fees

Rs 2,500 (Rs 1,250 for SC/ST/PWD/Transgender candidates) 

For NRI/ Foreign Nationals candidates, the application fee is US $200 or Rs 15,000

Mode of Application

Online 

Also Read: XAT Mock Test 2024 To Be Held on November 5, Know How To Take Second Practice Test Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023