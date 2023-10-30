IIFT MBA 2024 Application Form Releases, Apply for IB, BA Programmes at iift.ac.in Till December 6

IIFT MBA Admission 2024: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has started the application process for MBA International Business (IB) and Business Analytics (BA) programmes for both Delhi and Kolkata campuses. For admission to IIFT MBA programmes, candidates must apply in online mode at iift.ac.in.

The last date to fill out the application form for IIFT MBA IB and BA is December 6, 2023. This year, the institute will shortlist candidates based on CAT 2023 scores. The programme fee is Rs. 17.16 lakh. The MBA IB course fee at the Delhi campus (258 seats) is Rs. 21.77 lakh while at the Kolkata campus (253 seats), it is Rs. 20.97 lakh.

IIFT Admission Date 2024

For admission to IIFT MBA programmes, candidates must be aware of the released schedule. They can go through the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Last date to fill IIFT MBA application December 6, 2023 Online application for Foreign National/NRI Candidates January 15, 2024 Last date to apply for Foreign National/NRI Candidates March 15, 2024 CAT Exam Date November 26, 2023 List of shortlisted candidates for second round of admission Last Week of January 2024 Group Discussion/Extempore, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview March/ April 2024 Commencement of Programme First week of July 2024

Who are eligible for IIFT MBA 2024 Programme?

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for the IIFT MBA International Business (IB) admission form is graduation with a minimum 50% mark (45% for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories). For MBA Business Analytics (BA), candidates must hold a B. Tech / B.E degree or Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject at 10+2 level. For foreign/NRI candidates, the eligibility criteria are the same plus they need to have a valid GMAT score.

How To Apply for IIFT 2024?

The IIFT registration can be done in online mode by visiting the official website. Along with filling out the IIFT (MBA) application form, candidates need to upload relevant documents. Go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on: IIFT MBA 2024-26 Registration tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter the details and register

Step 4: Login and fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: After completing all the procedures, submit the form

IIFT Application Fees 2024

While filling up the application form, candidates must pay the registration fees for successful submission. In case of any problem in the registration process, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA). They must indicate their application no./ registration no. in their communications to NTA. Check IIFT registration fees below:

Application Fees Rs 2,500 (Rs 1,250 for SC/ST/PWD/Transgender candidates) For NRI/ Foreign Nationals candidates, the application fee is US $200 or Rs 15,000 Mode of Application Online

