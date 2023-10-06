IIM Jammu, National Central University Taiwan Partner to Promote Academic, Scientific Cooperation

IIM Jammu- National Central University Taiwan Collab: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Jammu has joined hands with National Central University, Taiwan to amplify educational opportunities and research partnerships. The collaboration took place on Friday in digital mode. Check out this article to get complete details.

India-Taiwan Partner to Promote Academic and Scientific Cooperation

According to the official announcement, the partnership aims to promote academic and scientific cooperation across a variety of fields, including student exchange, faculty exchange, sharing of academic information and materials, organization of collaborative research programs, organization of joint conferences, and more.

Additionally, the institutes intended to arrange online gatherings for both university teachers and students.

While signing the agreement, the IIM Director said, "This MoU with National Central University, Taiwan, represents a significant step towards strengthening our global network of academic partnerships. It opens exciting opportunities for our students and faculty exchange, to engage in international research and educational experience. We at IIM Jammu envision international standards of certification and quality in the various programmes offered through the collaboration.”

He stated that a joint partnership in the fields of academic and research exchange with the National Central University Taiwan will come next.

On partnering with IIM Jammu, Jin-Huei Yeh, Dean of National Central University Taiwan said, "We are delighted to partner with IIM Jammu, an institution known for its commitment to excellence in management education. This collaboration signifies a promising beginning of our joint journey towards advancing knowledge and fostering global academic connections.”

Who Attended IIM Jammu, National Central University Taiwan Collaboration?

The virtual agreement signing ceremony was also attended by Wei Hsien Li, an associate professor from NCU Taiwan, Rambalak Yadav, the chairperson of research, Sarbjit Singh, the chairperson of international relations, Anuja Akhouri, the chairperson of corporate communications, and Niti Shekhar, an assistant professor from IIM Jammu.

