IIM Lucknow Shines with 100 Percent Summer Placement; Bags 576 Offers, Check Highest Stipend Here

IIM Lucknow Placement: In the summer placements of 2023-2025, the 39th batch of PGP and the 20th batch of PGP-ABM students at IIM Lucknow secured a total of 576 job offers. Check here the list of companies and the corresponding salary packages.

Updated: Oct 4, 2023 16:20 IST
IIM Lucknow Placement 2023-2025: This time, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed the summer placements for the 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 20th batch of Postgraduate Program in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students. As per media updates, IIM Lucknow has attained 100% summer placement by securing a total of 576 offers. 

Students have been placed across various roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Retail, and E-Commerce with top recruiters around the world. The highest international stipend was recorded as Rs 4 lakhs per month. 

IIM Lucknow Placement: Offers and Package 

This year, as per IIM-Lucknow, the average and median stipends were Rs 1.31 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh per month respectively. The highest domestic stipend reached Rs 3.50 lakh per month while the international stipend is at Rs 4 lakh per month. At IIM lucknow summer placements, the average stipends for the top 10%, top 25%, and top 50% of students were Rs. 2.25 lakh per month, Rs. 2.08 lakh per month, and Rs 1.77 lakh per month, respectively. 

Overview 

Packages

Highest international stipend at IIM Lucknow

Rs. 4 lakh per month

Highest domestic stipend

Rs 3.50 lakh per month

Average stipend 

Rs 1.31 lakh per month

Median stipend 

Rs 1.30 lakh per month

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Recruiters from Big Firms 

Some big consultancy and other firms participated in the IIM Lucknow recruitment process. These include:

Name of companies

Accenture

Aditya Birla Group

Adobe

Boston Consulting Group

Alvarez & Marsal

Amazon

Avendus Capital

Bain & Company

Citi Group

Colgate-Palmolive

Deloitte

Deutsche Bank

EY

Goldman Sachs

Google

HUL

ITC

J.P. Morgan Chase

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

PepsiCo

Tata Administrative Services

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement First-Time Recruiters 

According to the press release, a sizeable number of first-time recruiters came for summer placements at IIM Lucknow campus. Students can check the list of top recruiters at IIM Lucknow summer placement: 

  • Walmart
  • Dolat Capital
  • Visa
  • Antique
  • Damensch
  • Country Delight
  • EstateX, EY IB
  • Cranmore Partners
  • Cummins
  • Gyansys
  • Haleon
  • Hero Moto Corp

Some other companies are: ICRA, IHX, Kaabil Finance, Liquide, MAQ Software, Miebach Consulting, MakeMyTrip, Naturals, Neev Fund, North Bridge Capital, NPCI, Ola, Pine Labs, Policy Bazaar, Practo, Responce, Samagra, Sciera, Splash, StockGro, Tencent, Virusha, Whatfix, and Yum Brands. 

IIM Lucknow Placement: Job Roles 

The above-mentioned recruiters, selected candidates for diverse job profiles. Check below the profiles that has been offered to the students: 

  • Consulting
  • Finance
  • General Management
  • Product Management
  • Sales And Marketing
  • Operations And Retail
  • E-Commerce

