IIM Lucknow Shines with 100 Percent Summer Placement; Bags 576 Offers, Check Highest Stipend Here

IIM Lucknow Placement 2023-2025: This time, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed the summer placements for the 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 20th batch of Postgraduate Program in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students. As per media updates, IIM Lucknow has attained 100% summer placement by securing a total of 576 offers.

Students have been placed across various roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Retail, and E-Commerce with top recruiters around the world. The highest international stipend was recorded as Rs 4 lakhs per month.

IIM Lucknow Placement: Offers and Package

This year, as per IIM-Lucknow, the average and median stipends were Rs 1.31 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh per month respectively. The highest domestic stipend reached Rs 3.50 lakh per month while the international stipend is at Rs 4 lakh per month. At IIM lucknow summer placements, the average stipends for the top 10%, top 25%, and top 50% of students were Rs. 2.25 lakh per month, Rs. 2.08 lakh per month, and Rs 1.77 lakh per month, respectively.

Overview Packages Highest international stipend at IIM Lucknow Rs. 4 lakh per month Highest domestic stipend Rs 3.50 lakh per month Average stipend Rs 1.31 lakh per month Median stipend Rs 1.30 lakh per month

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Recruiters from Big Firms

Some big consultancy and other firms participated in the IIM Lucknow recruitment process. These include:

Name of companies Name of companies Accenture Aditya Birla Group Adobe Boston Consulting Group Alvarez & Marsal Amazon Avendus Capital Bain & Company Citi Group Colgate-Palmolive Deloitte Deutsche Bank EY Goldman Sachs Google HUL ITC J.P. Morgan Chase KPMG McKinsey & Company PepsiCo Tata Administrative Services

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement First-Time Recruiters

According to the press release, a sizeable number of first-time recruiters came for summer placements at IIM Lucknow campus. Students can check the list of top recruiters at IIM Lucknow summer placement:

Walmart

Dolat Capital

Visa

Antique

Damensch

Country Delight

EstateX, EY IB

Cranmore Partners

Cummins

Gyansys

Haleon

Hero Moto Corp

Some other companies are: ICRA, IHX, Kaabil Finance, Liquide, MAQ Software, Miebach Consulting, MakeMyTrip, Naturals, Neev Fund, North Bridge Capital, NPCI, Ola, Pine Labs, Policy Bazaar, Practo, Responce, Samagra, Sciera, Splash, StockGro, Tencent, Virusha, Whatfix, and Yum Brands.

IIM Lucknow Placement: Job Roles

The above-mentioned recruiters, selected candidates for diverse job profiles. Check below the profiles that has been offered to the students:

Consulting

Finance

General Management

Product Management

Sales And Marketing

Operations And Retail

E-Commerce

