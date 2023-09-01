IIM Mumbai to Accept CAT 2023 Scores for MBA Admissions; Check Details

IIM MBA Admissions 2023: Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai will now accept the Common Admission Test, CAT 2023 scores for providing admission to three MBA programmes.

IIM (Amendment Bill) was approved by the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on August 8, 2023, which replaced the IIM 2017 act. The National Institute of Industrial Engineering has been included as the 21st institute and was provided with the IIM Mumbai name under the Amendment Act.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill seeking to limit the autonomy of IIMs by appointing the President as an IIM visitor. In this regard, the CAT 2023 score will be used by IIM Mumbai to offer admission to students into an MBA in Sustainability Management, an MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and an MBA in Business Administration (MBA).

CAT 2023: Last Date to Apply, Exam Date

According to IIM Mumbai, the admissions procedure and application form will be made public separately for these programs at the website, iimmumbai.ac.in, in due course. CAT 2023 registrations have been started, and IIM Lucknow will be hosting the test this year.

Candidates can apply for the exam till September 13, 2023. Students who want to take the MBA admission exam must apply online at iimcat.ac.in, which is the official website. The CAT 2023 exam will be held on November 26, and the results will be released in the second week of January 2024.

