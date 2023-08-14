IIM Udaipur 2024 Applications Out for One Year Management Programme, Get Direct Link Here

IIM Udaipur Admission 2024: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has started the application process for the one-year Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and the Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) management programmes. Candidates clearing the eligibility criteria for admissions can apply for the management courses through the link given here.

Candidates applying for the one-year management programmes are first required to create an account through the application link given on the website. After the registrations, students will be able to fill out the online application form and submit the requisite fees. The application fee of Rs. 1000/- is to be submitted in online mode along with the application form.

IIM Udaipur online application for one-year GSCM and DEM management programmes is available on the official website - iimu.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given below to complete the online application process.

GSCM Applications - Click Here

DEM Application - Click Here

Eligibility Criteria for GSCM and DEM Courses

Candidates applying for the one-year management programmes can check the eligibility criteria for admissions here.

Candidates applying must have cleared their class 12 and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent course in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

Candidates must have a valid GMAT/ GRE/ CAT score taken in 2020 or later.

Candidates must also have full-time work experience after graduating of a minimum of 36 months as of February 29, 2024

IIM Udaipur Admission 2024 Application Process

The application form for the GSCM and DEM management programmes is available on the official website of IIM Udaipur. Eligible candidates can apply for admission by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM Udaipur

Step 2: Click on the GSCM/ DEM course link

Step 3: Click on admissions and visit the application link

Step 4: Enter the details and complete the registration process

Step 5: Fill out the online application form

Step 6: Submit the required documents and complete the fee payment process

Step 7: Save and fill out the online application

