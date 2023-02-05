IISc Bangalore to Begin MBBS, MPH Research Internship Programme, Get Registration Link Here

IISc Bangalore: The Indian Institute of Science of Bangalore recently launched a Research Internship Programme for students enrolled in the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Master of Public Health courses. This initiative has been taken in order to facilitate students with research exposure and also develop future physician-scientists across the nation. Interested students can submit the registration forms for the programme through Google forms available on the official website.

As per the latest notification, the students who will get shortlisted will receive an opportunity to work on a project under a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. This will be for a period of about 1 to 2 months. Moreover, the internship programme will also include a webinar series featuring pedagogical lectures on several research topics. These lessons will not only help students to get an insight into a specific medically relevant problem but also be needed for their overall development.

The last date to apply for the internship programme is February 15, 2023. Students must register for the upcoming event within the specified time period.

IISc Internship Registration Form - Open Here

Steps to Apply for IISc Internship Programme

Students can fill out the registration forms after carefully going through the eligibility criteria required for the internship. Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to submit online applications successfully.

Step 1 - Open the website link – org.iisc.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the google form available for registrations

Step 3 - Complete the registration form by entering all the correct details

Step 4 - After filling out the details, review the registration form before the final submission

IISc Internship Eligibility Criteria

Given below are the conditions to be fulfilled by all interested students to be selected for this internship.

Registered students who are pursuing an MBBS degree programme at a recognized medical school in India and are currently in their third year of admission. Also, they must have completed/ or will complete their Phase-3 (Part 1) before December 2023 to be eligible to apply.

Candidates who have completed or will complete their 1st year MPH degree before December 2023 at a recognized institute in India can also apply.

IISc Internship Duration & Stipend

As per the information published by the prestigious institute, the internship will be for approximately 4 to 8 weeks and selected students can avail of this opportunity only once between March 2023 to February 2024.

Candidates who will get selected will be receiving a stipend of Rs. 25000 per month along with travel allowances. The major themes of the research include Cancer Biology, Biomaterials, Biomedical devices, and Artificial Intelligence, among others.

