IIT Hyderabad Placements 2022: Highest Package Rs. 63.7 lakhs, More than 500 job offers

IIT Hyderabad Placements 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad conducted a placement drive for students of various courses. The first phase recorded a total number of 508 placements from about 144 companies held from December 1 to 7, 2022. Around 700 students have registered for placements this year in different departments.

As per the media reports, in the second phase of the IIT Hyderabad placements 2022, 54 job offers have been received from 13 top international companies to students who studied at IIT Hyderabad. Moreover, all the phases of IIT-H placements were organized in hybrid mode, where companies were able to conduct interviews in either online or offline mode as per their own convenience and choice.

IIT Hyderabad Placement Report

The institute marks a significant increase since last year. In 2021, the statistics show that IIT-H obtained only 46 international job offers in total in both phases. The first graduating batch of B.Tech in the Artificial Intelligence department at IIT Hyderabad had an 83 percent placement rate within the first week of the placement process.

Additionally, the total number of students who opted for semester-long internships has also escalated to 51 as compared to 33 last year. The distinguished hiring sectors are core engineering, IT and software, finance, and consulting. The highest package received at IIT Hyderabad is Rs. 63.78 lakhs whereas the average package stands at Rs. 19.49 lakhs.

The placement season commenced with an aggregate of 99 pre-placement offers (PPO) while last year, the institute has only 82 PPOs. The second phase of the placement drive will continue till January 2023. The Director of IIT Hyderabad, B S Murthy, conveyed his excitement upon the placement event saying that he believes in creating students as industry-ready talent along with proficiency in concepts and key fundamentals that would help them in achieving their goals in the employment sector.

There are multiple initiatives that were taken in the last two years. For instance, internships for B.Tech, Interdisciplinary M.Tech, and so on. These steps have made IIT the best at fetching higher rates or numbers of placements so far. They are still on the way to innovating the students and facilitating them with the best learning so that students get prepared to fulfill their dreams.

Also Read: BHU Convocation 2022: Over 37,000 Students To Get Degrees from 2022, 2021 and 2020 Batch