IIT JAM 2023: Answer Key Challenge Window Open Today, Check at jam.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology will open the JAM 2023 Answer Key Challenge window today - February 24, 2023. The institute had earlier released the JAM 2023 Answer Key for the students. Candidates who have appeared for the JAM 2023 exams can raise objections and challenge the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key from February 24 to 26, 2023.

The link for candidates to challenge the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key is available at the JOAPS Candidate Portal link. Candidates can login using the email ID and Password in the login link given. When raising the objections, students are also required to submit an objection fee for each objection raise. If the challenge raised is correct the objection fee submitted by the students will be refunded.

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key challenge window is available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key through the link available here.

Steps to Raise Objections Against JAM 2023 Answer Key

The link for candidates to raise objections on the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided to complete the process of challenging the IIT JAM 2023 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2023 Candidate portal link

Step 3: Enter the JAM 2023 Email ID and PAssword

Step 4: Click on the JAM 2023 Answer Key objection window

Step 5: Select the question and upload the proof of challenge

Step 6: Submit the objection fee and click on the final submission

The IIT JAM 2023 Final Answer Key will be released based on the objections raised by the students. According to the given schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Results will be announced on March 22, 2023.

