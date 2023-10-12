IIT JAM 2024 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) tomorrow on October 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the IIT JAM registration form at the JOAPS portal: joaps.iitm.ac.in. Also, no application will be accepted without IIT JAM 2024 application fee.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST,) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories and female candidates is Rs. 900. Whereas, all other applicants will be required to pay Rs. 1,800.

IIT JAM 2024 Dates

Candidates have been asking about IIT JAM 2024 application form last date. They can check the table to know the upcoming dates of JAM:

Events Dates Last date to apply for JAM October 13, 2023 JAM fee payment deadline To be notified IIT JAM application form correction To be notified JAM entrance exam February 11, 2024 JAM result March 22, 2024 Availability of score card April 2, 2023

How To Register for IIT JAM 2024?

Candidates who are yet to register can fill up the JAM application form 2024 online at the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill out the form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JOAPS portal

Step 3: Now, click on: Apply for JAM 2024

Step 4: Register by entering asked details

Step 5: Login with enrolment ID and password

Step 6: Fill in the form, upload images and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit and take a printout of the form for future references

Documents Required for IIT JAM Application Form 2024

Along with filling up the application form, candidates are also required to have the below-mentioned documents with them. Check the list below:

Personal Email ID and Mobile Number

Class 10th mark sheets and passing certificate

Graduation mark sheets

A scanned copy of the coloured passport-sized photograph

A scanned copy of the signature

A photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

