IIT JAM 2024 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2024: The application window will be closed tomorrow: October 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the application form online at joaps.iitm.ac.in. Check the documents required for the IIT JAM application form here

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 13:21 IST
IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) tomorrow on October 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the IIT JAM registration form at the JOAPS portal:  joaps.iitm.ac.in. Also, no application will be accepted without IIT JAM 2024 application fee. 

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST,) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories and female candidates is Rs. 900. Whereas, all other applicants will be required to pay Rs. 1,800.

IIT JAM Application Form 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

IIT JAM 2024 Dates

Candidates have been asking about IIT JAM 2024 application form last date. They can check the table to know the upcoming dates of JAM: 

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for JAM

October 13, 2023

JAM fee payment deadline

To be notified

IIT JAM application form correction

To be notified

JAM entrance exam

February 11, 2024

JAM result

March 22, 2024

Availability of score card

April 2, 2023

How To Register for IIT JAM 2024? 

Candidates who are yet to register can fill up the JAM application form 2024 online at the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill out the form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JOAPS portal

Step 3: Now, click on: Apply for JAM 2024

Step 4: Register by entering asked details 

Step 5: Login with enrolment ID and password

Step 6: Fill in the form, upload images and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit and take a printout of the form for future references 

Documents Required for IIT JAM Application Form 2024 

Along with filling up the application form, candidates are also required to have the below-mentioned documents with them. Check the list below: 

  • Personal Email ID and Mobile Number 
  • Class 10th mark sheets and passing certificate
  • Graduation mark sheets
  • A scanned copy of the coloured passport-sized photograph
  • A scanned copy of the signature 
  • A photo ID proof
  • Caste certificate (if any)

