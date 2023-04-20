IIT Kanpur Commence Applications for Masters Degree Programme, Check Details Here

  1. Home
IIT Kanpur has commenced the registration process for its master's degree program in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management in online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can register at emasters.iitk.ac.in. Check details here

Apr 20, 2023
IIT Kanpur Masters Degree Programme: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has commenced the registration process for its master's degree program in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management with an aim to help budding traders, finance enthusiasts and commodity market specialists that will create a valued impact in alternative investment segments. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for this programme can register themselves by visiting the official website of IIT Kanpur i.e. emasters.iitk.ac.in

According to the details provided, the classes of this master's degree programme will start on July 3, 2023. Whereas candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 1,500 as an application fee at the time of the registration. They can click on the direct link given below to complete the application process.

IIT Kanpur Masters Degree Programme  - Direct Link (Click Here)

