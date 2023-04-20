IIT Kanpur Commence Applications for Masters Degree Programme, Check Details Here

IIT Kanpur Masters Degree Programme: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has commenced the registration process for its master's degree program in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management with an aim to help budding traders, finance enthusiasts and commodity market specialists that will create a valued impact in alternative investment segments. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for this programme can register themselves by visiting the official website of IIT Kanpur i.e. emasters.iitk.ac.in
According to the details provided, the classes of this master's degree programme will start on July 3, 2023. Whereas candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 1,500 as an application fee at the time of the registration. They can click on the direct link given below to complete the application process.
IIT Kanpur Masters Degree Programme - Direct Link (Click Here)
Who is Eligible for IIT Kanpur Masters Degree Programme?
Candidates who are interested in applying for the programme can check the eligibility criteria given below:
- Candidates must have a bachelor's degree/ master's degree in the relevant discipline with a minimum of 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI
- Work experience required i.e. Minimum of 2 years
- Candidates with relevant experience will be also preferred
How to register for IIT Kanpur Masters Degree Programme 2023?
Eligible and interested candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kanpur i.e. emasters.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the apply now button available on the screen
Step 3: Register with the required details and then click on the submit
Step 4: Submit the application fee as prescribed
Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked in the given format
Step 6: Go through the application form and then click on the final submission
Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page and then take a few printouts for future use
