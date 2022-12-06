IIT Kanpur Placement 2022: 519 Offers, Above Rs. 1 Crore Package to 33 students

IIT Kanpur Placement 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur reported the highest number of job offers in the current placement session 2022-23. A total number of 519 offers have been made from different domestic and international recruiters. The event was organized on December 1, 2022, and lasted till late afternoon.

As per the press release posted by IIT Kanpur, the highest salary package was Rs. 1.9 crores at the domestic front while the students received plenty of international packages as well. There were 33 students in all who were given employment opportunities of more than Rs. 1 crore.

Out of 519 offers at the end of Day 1, there were 207 PPOs (Pre-Placement Offers) recorded so far. Moreover, 488 students got employed in various top recruiting firms by accepting the PPOs along with placement offers.

Top Recruiters in IIT Kanpur Placement 2022

Different paramount companies from all over the world participated in the IIT placement session 2022-23. Capital One, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, and Square Point Capital, are a few of the multinational firms mentioned by the IIT Kanpur on its official website.

High Salary Packages at IIT Kanpur

In this season, 72 international employment offers were received by the IIT Kanpur, as compared to 47 offers last year. As per the reports, during the first phase of the placement session, 2021-22, the highest international payroll was USD 2,87,550 internationally while Rs. 1.2 crores were offered at the domestic level.

The prestige of IIT Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur includes 19 departments, developed 22 centers, and offers 3 interdisciplinary programmes which are engineering, humanities, science, design, and management UG and PG courses.

