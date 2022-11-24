IIT Madras tie up with University of Birmingham to Launch Joint Masters Course

The two institutions, the eminent Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the UK’s University of Birmingham will offer an innovative two-year postgraduate program next year in 2023 for students who wish to receive a single degree awarded by both universities.

As per the media reports, Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice Chancellor & Principal of the University of Birmingham, have formed an alliance with the purpose to explore various areas of study such as data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering.

Both universities have come to an agreement on joint research funding for researchers and academics as they create potential prospects in the fields of data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering in the upcoming years.

Highlights of the Joint Masters Course 2023

Professor Adam Tickell underlines the significance of this partnership where both universities are devoted to building meaningful education systems along with research partnerships in India.

Furthermore, students have an excellent opportunity to pursue a world-class education and fruitful learning at universally leading institutions in two countries and have educational recognition from both of them. Such achievements can make a huge impact in the world of avant-garde education systems.

Joint Masters Degree will be the world’s first program to be instigated between any IIT and a UK Russell Group University. Students can derive salutary lessons as there will be academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would determine the promising future of global engineering and technologies.

It was also stated that the Joint Masters Course lectures will be disseminated at the campuses of both universities. The agreement was built upon the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) in February 2022. Both institutions announced to further develop their partnership and emerge as a visible engagement in the education sector in the country.

