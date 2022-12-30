IIT Roorkee Launches New Project to Develop Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory, Check Details Here

IIT Roorkee New Project: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will be launching a new project for developing an Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory and skill development programme at the Department of Paper Technology, Saharanpur Campus. The latest project will be set up under the aegis of Shah Paper Mills Limited and is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of it. IIT Roorkee is further joining hands with paper industries from India to provide cutting-edge innovation research and skill development.

According to a statement, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF), is trying to bridge the gap between industry and academia to promote research and development on some particular requirements of industries. It will be done with the help of the globally acknowledged faculties of IIT Roorkee.

IIT Roorkee Signs MoU with Shah Paper Mill Ltd.

While doing signatures on an agreement between IIT and papermill, Professor KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, ‘’IITRDF will enable the Institute’s pursuit of excellence by serving as a liaison between the Institute and donors. Our partnership with Shah Paper Mills Limited is a second such partnership in this direction. The vision shared by Joint Managing Director shows a strong commitment of the Company towards sustainability by implementing best practices of circular economy and sensitivity towards the environment.”

Strategic Relationship Between IIT Roorkee and Paper Mill

The Memorandum of Understanding has forged a strategic partnership between IIT Roorkee and Shah Paper Mills Ltd. Talking about the same, Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said “This MoU signing event has opened avenues for strategic partnership between IIT Roorkee Development Foundation and Shah Paper Mills Limited. The mandate of IITRDF is to raise funds to meet the growth aspirations and promote scientific and engineering innovation at IIT Roorkee”.

“IITRDF will closely work with our donors to build and nurture relationships to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society. Our association with Gujarat Paper Mills is the strategic beginning of a new era to build an ecosystem to utilize the know-how of IIT Roorkee in the best interest of industries and academia partnerships for paper industries of Gujarat, he added”.

