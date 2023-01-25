IIT Roorkee MBA Admissions 2023 Commence: Apply at iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee starts the 2023 session admissions process for the full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The Department of Management Studies is now inviting online registrations on the available website. Moreover, IIT Roorkee offers an MBA course with dual specialization.

All interested as well as eligible applicants have the opportunity to take admission to the MBA programme by submitting the admission form available on the IIT website. The deadline to apply for this programme will be January 31, 2023. The candidate must go through all the necessary information before proceeding to the online application form as no other attempt would be provided for further admission process in 2023.

IIT Roorkee MBA Admission Window 2023 - Apply Here

How to Apply for IIT Roorkee MBA Course 2023

IIT Roorkee is granting the dual specialization MBA course at the institute campus for the academic year 2023. All candidates who desire to pursue this above-mentioned course can apply on the admission portal latest by January 31, 2023. Following is the procedure for applying after going through the information brochure given on the website.

Step 1 - Open the IIT Roorkee URL - iitr.ac.in

Step 2 - Under the PG Admissions section, go to the MBA portal

Step 3 - Then click on “Apply Online”

Step 4 - A new page will open where the candidate needs to fill out their details and do fresh registration in case not yet done

Step 5 - Then upload all the important details and upload your original documents

Step 6 - After this, you will have to pay the application fee for the IIT Roorkee MBA course 2023

Step 7 - Submit and keep the photocopy for future reference

IIT Roorkee MBA Eligibility Norms 2023

First of all, the applicant must be either a Graduate or have a professional qualification/degree equivalent to that from any UGC-approved university in any discipline with minimum marks of 60% while 55% criteria are for SC/ ST/ PD categories

Moreover, the candidate appearing for their final exam are also eligible to apply

IIT Roorkee MBA 2023 Fee Structure

The MBA programme at IIT Roorkee has announced that the candidates applying online are required to pay the application form fee to take admission to the two-year MBA programme for the 2203 session. Please refer to the table given below for fee structure details.

Candidate’s Category Application Fee Amount GEN/GEN-EWS & OBC-NC Rs 1600 SC/ST/PD Rs 800 Female Rs 800 International Candidates (PIO/OIC) (Equivalent in INR) SAARC Countries - USD 75 NON-SAARC Countries - USD 150

IIT Roorkee MBA 2023 Selection Criteria

Admission to the MBA programme at IIT Roorkee is conducted through CAT score or JEE Advanced (for IIT Graduates). The final merit list result will be based on the candidate’s overall performance in CAT 2022 (60%). This will be further assessed through a personal interview (30%) as well as their work experience (10%). IIT graduates who will be applying through JEE or JEE Advanced will be shortlisted for the MBA programme totally on the basis of Personal Interviews (100%).

At present, there are 95 seats available at IIT Roorkee for the MBA programme 2023. Also, the tentative schedule for the Personal Interview is March 13 to March 25, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the detailed MBA admission process.

