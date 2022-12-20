IIT Roorkee: Researchers Invent Effective, Low-Cost Perovskite Solar Cells, Check Details Here

IIT Roorkee: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) have recently developed high-quality and low-cost Perovskite Solar Cells (PSC). This research innovation was conducted by Soumitra Satapathi at the Department of Physics. The specimen invented by the IIT Roorkee researcher showcases the highest reported stabilised power conversion efficiency for quasi-two-dimensional (2D) perovskites at a rate of 17.05%.

As per the official statement by IIT Roorkee, these modified perovskite solar cells resulted in optimum phase distribution, enlarged grain size as well as improved crystallinity. Soumitra Satapathi supervised the research at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) from the Physics Department and developed superior quality and economical perovskite solar cells.

Future of Perovskite Solar Cells

The significance and benefits of Perovskite Solar Cells were discussed in detail. Additionally, the promising future of Perovskite Solar Cells at the Department of Physics, IIT Roorkee, Soumitra Satapathi announced that the Perovskite solar cells have efficiently illustrated competitive power conversion efficiencies along with the potential built for higher performance.

According to the reports, the limitations of Perovskite Solar Cells include their low stability as compared to leading alternatives or other possible inventions which are more successful in terms of stability.

Main Aim of IIT Research Innovation

The major objective of building these Perovskite Solar Cells is effective optimization and also to reduce the cost of manufacturing or the overall production cost involved in the development of perovskite solar cells as much as possible.

Commenting on the PSC research, the Director of IIT Roorkee, KK Pant stated that there is continuously increasing demand at a global level for the world transformation towards a carbon-neutral economy.

During the last decade, Perovskite Solar Cells (PSC) have emerged immensely as a potential low-cost Photovoltaics Technology.

Furthermore, the PSCs developed at IIT Roorkee are considered a necessary step towards the development of stable solar cells in an effective manner. Earlier, the researchers at IIT Guwahati published a peer-reviewed paper focusing on the usage of Perovskite Nanocrystal Engineering to use in solar cells and light-emitting devices.

Also Read: TMISAT 2023: Online Registration Process Begins, Apply at tmi.tolani.edu