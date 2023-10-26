INI CET 2024 Admit Card Soon, Check Hall Ticket Details Here

INI CET 2024 Admit Card: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the INI CET 2024 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the January 2024 session exams will be able to download the admit card through the link given on the official website. According to the dates given, the INI CET 2024 admit card will be available for download from October 30, 2023 onwards.

Only those candidates who have completed the INI CET 2024 final registrations will be provided with the admit card for the entrance exam. To download the INI CET 2024 admit card candidates can visit the official website and enter the INI CET 2024 application id and password in the admit card kink. The INI CET 2023 admit card will include the details such as the candidate name and roll number, name of exam, exam centre name and address, reporting time and exam schedule and the instructions for candidates.

Candidates can visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.i n to download the INI CET 2024 admit card. Students are advised to keep their admit cards with them until the completion of the admission process.

Steps to Download the INI CET 2024 Admit Card

The INI CET 2024 admit card link will be announced on the official website of AIIMS. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the admit card for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS INI CET official website

Step 2: Click the INI CET admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login id and password in the admit card link

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the INI CET admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on INI CET Admit Card

The INI CET 2024 entrance exam will be conducted on November 5, 2023. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the exams. The details given on the INI CET admit card is given below

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Schedule of exam

Instructions for candidates

