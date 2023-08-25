IOQM 2023 Admit Card Released at mtai.org.in; Get Direct Link Here

IOQM 2023 Admit Card: The Mathematics Teacher’s Association (MAT) has released the admit cards for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM). Candidates who applied for the OQM 2023 on or before the last date can download the hall ticket from the official website: mtai..org.in. They can also get the direct link to access admission tickets here.

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2023. The IOQM exam constitutes the first stage of selection for the 2023-2024 cycle of the Indian Mathematical Olympiad which paves the way for the International Mathematical Olympiad 2024.

IOQM 2023 Admit Card Download

The direct link to access the hall ticket is mentioned below:

How to Download IOQM 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mtai.org.in or stureg.ioqmexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link available

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The IOQM 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Why is the IOQM Exam Conducted?

The main objective of this exam is to bring together secondary and higher-secondary students possessing exceptional maths ability. India began participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad in 1989.

In the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2023) organised at Chiba, Japan, a 6-member team which was representing India, won 6 medals including two gold, two silver, and two bronze, and finished 9th among 112 countries. As per the data, this is the fourth time that India has bagged a position in the top 10.

