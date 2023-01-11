ISI 2023 Exam Date Announced, Registration to Start Soon at isical.ac.in

ISI 2023 Exam Date: Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has declared the ISI 2023 Exam date on the official website i.e isical.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the ISI Admission test is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 2023. The ISI 2023 registrations will be commenced soon. Once the registration link is activated, candidates must register themselves before the deadline.

As per updates, the ISI Exam 2023 will be conducted in offline mode. The duration of the ISI admission test is of 2 hours. ISI question paper comprises multiple choice questions (MCQ) or descriptive questions. However, candidates are required to attempt all the questions mentioned in the ISI question paper 2023. Each question carries 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

How to Register for ISI 2023 Exam?

ISI has announced the Admission test date on the official website i.e. isical.ac.in. Authorities will start the registration process shortly. Candidates can check the registration steps here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. isical.ac.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on ISI 2023 Registration link

Step 3 : Register with required details

Step 4 : Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: fill in the asked details

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

About ISI Exam

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) conducts the ISI Admission Test for both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. It is a national-level exam held for admission to Engineering, Diploma & Other Courses.

This year, the ISI Admission test will be conducted on May 14, 2023, in offline mode. Apart from this, no further information has been released by the authorities yet. Candidates are required to keep a vigil on the website i.e. isical.ac.in for the latest updates.

