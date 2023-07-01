JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Registration 2023 starts, apply for Jharkhand Board Matric and Inter till July 5

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the registration process for the Jharkhand compartment exam for classes 10th and 12th students. They can apply for JAC compartment exam online at the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. As per the dates released, the last to apply for Jharkhand 10, 12 compartment exam is July 5, however, students can pay the late application fees by July 7, 2023.

The failed students can fill out the JAC Jharkhand compartment form by using their previously issued user ID and password. They are advised to fill out the application form on time as the last dates for application and fee deposition will not be extended.

JAC 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Dates

Students can check below the compartment exam registration dates of Jharkhand Board:

Events Dates Last date to register for JAC 10th compartment exam July 5, 2023 Last date to pay application fees July 7, 2023 Date to fill registration form with late fees July 6 to 8, 2023 Last date of payment of late application fees July 10, 2023

Jharkhand 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Dates

Here, students can check below the compartment registration dates for class 12th:

Events Dates Last date to register for JAC 10th compartment exam July 5, 2023 Last date to pay application fees July 7, 2023 Date to fill registration form with late fees July 6 to 8, 2023 Last date of payment of late application fees July 10, 2023

How to register for JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023?

The class 10th and 12th students can fill up the application form online on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. They can go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: On the homepage click on secondary compart exam form or inter compart exam form

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login with user ID and password

Step 5: Fill up the application, pay the fee and submit it

Step 6: Also, save and take a printout of the online form

Jharkhand Board Result 2023

This year, the JAC board exam results for class 10 and 12 were declared on May 23 and 30, 2023 respectively. The overall pass percentage stands at 95.38% for Class 10 and a total of 4,07,559 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream is 81.44%. A total of 60,134 students cleared their JAC Class 12 exams this year.

