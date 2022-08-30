JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling Registration Begin, Apply at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

JAC B.Tech Counselling: The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh has started the online registrations for B.Tech programme admissions. According to the schedule, the last date for students to complete the JAC Chandigarh B.Tech Admission counselling registrations is September 13, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 exams and have a valid scorecard for the same can apply for the JAC Chandigarh Counselling for B.Tech.

Candidates will be allotted seats in the counselling process based on the rank secured by students in the JEE Main 2022 examinations.

JAC B.Tech Counselling Registrations Link

Steps to apply for JAC B.Tech Counselling

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 entrance exams and are interested in securing admissions in Engineering through JAC counselling can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the JAC counseling official website

Step 2: Click on the JAC Counselling Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Application number and Password

Step 4: Enter all details as per requirement in the application form

Step 5: Enter the college, course as per preference for allotment

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the JAC counselling registration fee through the payment link provided

Step 8: Click on the final submission tab

JAC B.Tech Counselling Schedule

According to the schedule given, the document verification of the registered candidates for admissions to the Engineering courses will be conducted at SSBUICET,PANJABUNIVERSITY,CHANDIGARH. Candidates are required to bring two sets of self attested Photocopies of all supporting documents/ certificates alongwith Original documents/certificates. After physical

verification,the candidate will not be allowed to make any changes.

