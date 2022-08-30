    JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling Registration Begin, Apply at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

    The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh has started the online registrations for B.Tech programme admissions. Students who have qualified the JEE Main exams can apply for the counselling procedure through the link available here. 

    Updated: Aug 30, 2022 13:34 IST
    JAC B.Tech Counselling 2022
    JAC B.Tech Counselling 2022

    JAC B.Tech Counselling: The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh has started the online registrations for B.Tech programme admissions. According to the schedule, the last date for students to complete the JAC Chandigarh B.Tech Admission counselling registrations is September 13, 2022. 

    Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 exams and have a valid scorecard for the same can apply for the JAC Chandigarh Counselling for B.Tech. 

    Candidates will be allotted seats in the counselling process based on the rank secured by students in the JEE Main 2022 examinations. 

    JAC B.Tech Counselling Registrations Link

    Steps to apply for JAC B.Tech Counselling

    Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 entrance exams and are interested in securing admissions in Engineering through JAC counselling can visit the official website and complete the registration process. 

    Step 1: Visit the JAC counseling official website

    Step 2: Click on the JAC Counselling Registration link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Application number and Password

    Step 4: Enter all details as per requirement in the application form 

    Step 5: Enter the college, course as per preference for allotment

    Step 6: Upload all necessary documents 

    Step 7: Submit the JAC counselling registration fee through the payment link provided

    Step 8: Click on the final submission tab

    JAC B.Tech Counselling Schedule

    According to the schedule given, the document verification of the registered candidates for admissions to the Engineering courses will be conducted at SSBUICET,PANJABUNIVERSITY,CHANDIGARH. Candidates are required to bring two sets of self attested Photocopies of all supporting documents/ certificates alongwith Original documents/certificates. After physical
    verification,the candidate will not be allowed to make any changes.

    Also Read: MHT CET Result 2022 (Date and Time): Know When will MHT CET Result, Answer Key Release at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories