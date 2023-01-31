JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Jharkhand Inter Hall Ticket Here

JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 12 (Intermediate) admit card 2023 today- January 31, 2023. School authorities must download the JAC 12th Admit card on the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. Students can get hall tickets from the respective school authorities. They will first get the admit cards stamped or signed by the school principal or chairman, then it will be issued to the students.

The concerned authorities can download the JAC Class 12 admit card on the behalf of students by entering their login ID and password. The council has already released the JAC Class 10 admit card 2023 on the website. Those who will not carry the admit card along with ID proof with not be granted entry to the exam centre.

JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Class 12 Admit Card 2023?

JAC has released the intermediate admit card on the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. School authorities must download the class 12 admit card from the official website. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2 : Go to the recent announcements

Step 3: Click on intermediate exam admit card 2023

Step 4: Now, click on School Login

Step 5: Enter Login ID and password

Step 6: JAC Class 12 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a printout

JAC Class 12 Exam 2023

The Jharkhand Board will conduct the JAC class 12 exams 2023 from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The Jharkhand board class 12 exam dates 2023 are declared for all the streams-Arts, Commerce, and Science in a common pdf file. Students can download the PD from the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

