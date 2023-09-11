JAC Compartment Result 2023 Declared at jacresults.com; Download Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here

JAC Compartment Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced compartment results for classes 10, and 12 today: September 11, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the supplementary exams can check out the results on the official website: jacresults.com. They have to enter the login credentials to access the result.

Students who could not qualify for the main exams had to re-appear in the supplementary exams to pass. Now, the authorities have declared JAC 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023 on the official website. The authorities conducted the JAC Compartment Exams 2023 in the month of July.

JAC Compartment Result 2023 Jharkhand Board- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the card is provided below:

JAC Compartment Result 2023 Class 10 Click Here JAC Compartment Result 2023 Class 12 Click Here

www.jacresults.com 2023: Login Credentials Required

Candidates can check out the important information to access the results below:

Roll Code

Roll Number

How to Check JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC Intermediate/Secondary results link

Step 3: Submit the roll code and roll number

Step 4: JAC Compartment Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on JAC Compartment Result 2023 Jharkhand Board

Check out the details mentioned on the mark sheet below:

Student’s roll code Student’s roll number Student name School name Mother’s name Father’s name Subject-wise marks Total marks Qualifying Status

