JECA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be out today: October 9, 2023. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 9, 2023 11:27 IST
JECA Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will publish the round 2 seat allotment result for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA) today: October 9, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee after the declaration of results and report to the allocated institute for document verification and admission. They can check out the complete schedule for WB JECA 2023 second round below:

JECA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Round 2 seat allotment result

October 9, 2023

Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institute

October 9 to 13, 2023

How to Check JECA Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: JECA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 result will appear

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

JECA Counselling 2023 Documents Required

Check out the mandatory files below:

  • WB JECA 2023 Counselling registration form
  • WB JECA rank card
  • Class 10 certificate 
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • University registration certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)

