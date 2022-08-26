JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE Entrance Test on 28th August; Check Exam Pattern, Others Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2022 examinations on August 28, 2022. The institute recently released the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card for the examinations. Students appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 can visit the official website to get details of the examinations.

The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 of JEE Advanced will be conducted in the morning session from 9 AM to 12 Noon while Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced examinations can check here the details of the examination, Exam pattern, Syllabus, and other details.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card

The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the candidates on the exam day. The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit card will contain the details of the students, examination details and instructions to be followed by candidates appearing for the exam.

JEE Advanced 2022 exam pattern

JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted across the designated exam centres in the online/ Computer Based Mode. The examination will be conducted in Hindi and English. Candidates will be required to attempt each paper for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the detailed examination pattern for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams here.

Particulars Details Mode of the examination Computer-based examination Medium of the examination English and Hindi Number of Papers The exam will have two compulsory papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 Total time duration 3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates) Marking Scheme The exam has a concept of full, partial and zero marks.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Day Instructions

The JEE Advanced 2022 examinations will be conducted in two sessions for Paper 1 and 2. The examinations will be conducted in the exam centres designated for the same. Students can check through the instructions provided below to keep in mind when appearing for the examination.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams must report to the exam centre well ahead of the reporting time. This is advised so that students do not get stuck in traffic or face other issues when travelling to the exam centre.

Students are required to carry with them a filled-in self declaration form along with the admit card. The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried to the exam centre along with a Valid ID proof.

Parents accompanying the students will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

