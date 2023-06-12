JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key challenge window today, June 12, 2023. The institute released the JEE Advanced answer key on June 11, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced exams can visit the official website to subject their objections against the answer key.

The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can visit the official website and click on the JEE Advanced provisional answer key link provided on the homepage. Once the candidates complete the answer key challenge process, the institute will consider the objections and release the final answer key on June 18, 2023. The JEE Advanced result will also be announced on the same date.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Feedback Link 1

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Feedback Link 2

How to Challenge JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key

The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key challenge window is available on the official website. The answer key challenge window allows students to object to any wrong answers given on the provisional answer key. Follow the steps provided below to raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced

Step 2: Click on the paper 1/ 2 answer key feedback link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and mobile number in the given link

Step 4: Check through the answer sheets and select the question number and answers

Step 5: Click on the objection link and upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Submit the answer key objection fee and click on the final submission

What After JEE Advanced 2023 Result

After the JEE Advanced 2023 results are announced, candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the online counselling procedure. The link for students to submit their counselling applications will be available from June 19, 2023, on the official portal of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023.

Online registration will also be conducted for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 from June 18 to 19, 2023. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will be conducted on June 21, 2023 and the results will be announced on June 24, 2023.

