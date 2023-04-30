JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Commence Today, Get Application Link Here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has commenced the JEE Advanced 2023 application process today, April 30, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main exams are eligible to apply for the advanced entrance exam. Candidates who have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exam.

The application link is available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for candidates to submit the JEE Advanced 2023 applications is May 7, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 exams will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEE Advanced 2023 Applications

The application form for JEE Advanced 2023 will be held online. To complete the advanced applications students are required to visit the website and enter the registration details. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the JEE Advanced 2023 applications.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the website

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Fill in the JEE Advanced application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

JEE Advanced 2023 Application Fee

The advanced fee of JEE advanced exams are to be submitted online. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee details here.

Category Fee All Other Categories Rs. 2,900 Female and SC/ST Rs. 1,450 Candidates residing in SAARC countries USD 90 Candidates of Non-SAARC countries USD 180

