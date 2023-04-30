  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Commence Today, Get Application Link Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Commence Today, Get Application Link Here

IIT Guwahati has commenced the JEE Advanced 2023 application process today. Eligible candidates can register themselves by filling out the registration form at jeeadv.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 30, 2023 12:35 IST
JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations
JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has commenced the JEE Advanced 2023 application process today, April 30, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main exams are eligible to apply for the advanced entrance exam. Candidates who have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exam.

The application link is available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for candidates to submit the JEE Advanced 2023 applications is May 7, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 exams will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. 

JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEE Advanced 2023 Applications

The application form for JEE Advanced 2023 will be held online. To complete the advanced applications students are required to visit the website and enter the registration details. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the JEE Advanced 2023 applications.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the website

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Fill in the JEE Advanced application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

JEE Advanced 2023 Application Fee

The advanced fee of JEE advanced exams are to be submitted online. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee details here. 

Category

Fee

All Other Categories

Rs. 2,900

Female and SC/ST

Rs. 1,450

Candidates residing in SAARC countries

USD 90

Candidates of Non-SAARC countries

USD 180

Also Read: JEE Mains Cut Off 2023 (Out): Qualifying Cut Off Marks is Higher for all Categories as compared to the Previous Years
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023