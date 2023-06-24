JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Today, Know When, Where To Download Scorecard and List of IITs offering BArch

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) results today. Candidates who appeared fr BArch exam can download their scorecard from 5 pm onwards at: jeeadv.ac.in. Those securing marks above the JEE Advanced cut-off will be declared passed. There is no separate ranking in the AAT.

The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) 2023 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT. BArch admission in IITs will be based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE Advanced 2023 and BArch programme. This year, a total of 672 candidates registered to appear for AAT. The entrance exam was conducted on June 21 from 3 am to 12 pm.

When to check IIT JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score today on June 24, 2023. They can check below the table to know the time and other important dates related to JEE Advanced BArch result:

Events Date and Time JEE Advanced AAT Result Date June 24, 2023 IIT JEE Advanced AAT Result Time 5 PM (Today)

Where and how to download JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result?

Candidates can download their BArch result scorecard online from the official website. The IIT JEE Advanced result 2023 will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their result. Go through the steps to know how to check JEE Advanced AAT scores:

1st Step: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

2nd Step: On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced AAT result link

3rd Step: A new login window will appear on the screen

4th Step: Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number

5th Step: The result will be displayed on the screen

6th Step: Check, download and save it for future references

Check List of IITs Offering BArch

Candidates qualifying in the JEE AAT 2023 will be able to apply for admission in the three IITs. Check below the names of three IIT that offer BArch programme:

College Name NIRF Engineering Rankings Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee 5 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur 6 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU Varanasi 15

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023: Check List of Top Architecture and Planning Colleges As per NIRF Rankings

Candidates can check the top 10 colleges as per NIRF rankings below:

College Names NIRF Rankings Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee 1 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut 2 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur 3 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli 4 School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi 5 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 6 Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University 7 National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela 8 Aligarh Muslim University 9 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur 10

