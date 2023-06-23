JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Delhi to Host Open House for Female, PwD Candidates

JEE Open House 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) will organize an open house for females and PwD candidates. Those who have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can attend the event. The IIT JEE Open House will be held on June 24, 2023, in hybrid mode.

The event, organized by the Initiative for Gender Equity & Sensitization (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE) at the institute, plays a vital role in nurturing inclusivity and advancing gender equality.

IIT Delhi Open House 2023: Interaction with Dean, Faculty, and Volunteers

The open house activities will commence at 9 AM. During this one-day event, candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 will have the chance to engage with deans, faculty members from IIT Delhi, and student volunteers who represent different academic departments. This interaction will provide valuable insights into academic pursuits and career opportunities across various disciplines.

Additionally, the participants will have the chance to engage with current students who will provide insights into their experiences regarding campus life, extracurricular activities, and the supportive community at IIT Delhi.

The open house at IIT Delhi presents candidates with a platform to explore and gain knowledge about various scholarships, fellowships, and resources that are accessible to assist them on their academic path at the institute.

During the event, students will have the opportunity to take a campus tour and discover the extensive range of facilities available, such as the library, hostels, eateries, and other infrastructure.

