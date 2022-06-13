    JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Session 1 Exam on 20th June, Know when NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Here

    JEE Mains will be held from 20th to 29th June 2022 for B.Tech, B.E. and B.Arch. paper. It is expected that NTA will soon be releasing the JEE Main hall ticket 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Jun 13, 2022 18:21 IST
    JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admit card soon. The NTA JEE Mains hall ticket download link will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per media reports, it is expected that the authorities will release JEE Main admit card before 15th June 2022 in online mode. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the exam conducting body - National Testing Agency (NTA). 

    To download the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1, students will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window.  JEE Main 2022 June session, which was earlier set to be conducted in April will start on 20th June. JEE Main June session will be conducted from 20th to 29th June 2022. 

    JEE Mains 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates 

    JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 

    June 2022

    JEE Main June Session Exam

    20th to 29th June 2022

    JEE Mains Admit Card for July Session

    2nd week of July 2022

    JEE Main July Session Exam

    21st to 30th July 2022

    How to download NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022? 

    Candidates will have to download the admit card of JEE Main 2022 in online mode only. Although they are required to carry a hard copy of JEE Main hall ticket at the exam centre. There are two methods by which the candidate can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card - through application number and password OR by using the application number and date of birth.

    To download the hall ticket they need to visit the official website, further, they need click on the - JEE Main admit card 2022 link and select - whether they want to download it by using application number and password or application number and date of birth. After that, they must submit the details and JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. 

    What Details Will Be Mentioned on the JEE Mains Admit Card 2022? 

    After downloading the JEE Main hall ticket, candidates must check the following details  - Candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, state of eligibility, roll number, paper that the candidate will be appearing for, application form number, exam centre, exam date and time, signature and photograph, candidate’s parent’s signature and guidelines for examination. In case of any error in the above-mentioned details, candidates must contact the officials for rectification. 

