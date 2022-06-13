Telangana TS inter Result 2022: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely by 15th June @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2022 Date: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the Telangana intermediate results 2022 soon. As per media reports, TS Inter results 2022 will be released by 15th June. As of now, there has been no official announcement on TS inter result 2022 date and time. Once released, the TS Intermediate Results for 2nd year will be available tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. They can enter their hall ticket number to check Manabadi inter results 2022.

As per reports, 9,07,393 students, including Intermediate and Secondary, appeared for the examinations this year. This year, TS 1st year exams were held from 6th to 23rd May 2022 whereas TS Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from 7th to 24th May 2022.

Expected Manabadi Inter Results Telangana 2022 Date

As per media reports, TS board official had informed that the TS Inter 2nd Year result 2022 will be announced in 20 days after the exams conclude. TS Intermediate examinations ended on 24th May 2022. So, as per the calculation, Telangana inter results are likely to be announced by 14th to 15th June 2022. However, no official date has been released. The TS Inter result date and time will be announced by the board in advance and the same will be updated on this page too.

Where To Check TS Inter Result 2022?

Once announced, the TS Inter results 2022 Manabadi will be available on various websites. Students will have to visit the any one below-mentioned websites to check their inter TS result in online mode. Some of the websites where students will be able to check their Telangana TS Inter results are -

tsbie.cgg.gov.in



manabadi.com



jagranjosh.com/results

TS Inter Result Statistics

This year 9,07,393 students appeared for the TS Intermediate Examinations 2022. After COVID-19 induced lockdown, the exams were conducted offline this year in two shifts - the 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd year in the afternoon.

Last year, the all-pass formula was followed by TSBIE. All the students were given grace marks if they scored less than the prescribed marks. As many as 1.76 lakh students got an A grade, 1.08 lakh students secured a D grade, while 1.04 lakh got a B grade. Further, 61,887 students were given C grade. To pass in the exam students must secure at least 35% marks.

