AP Inter Result 2022 Date: BIEAP to declare Manabadi Intermediate Results for 1st year, 2nd year soon at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Soon: The long wait for Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022 is about to end soon. As per the latest update, The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, APBIE is in the final stages of preparing the AP Inter Result 2022 for both 1st and 2nd year students and will declare it soon. While an exact date for the AP Intermediate Result 2022 is still awaited, information available through local reporters and sources has hinted that the Inter 1st, 2nd year AP results will be declared by 3rd Week of June 2022.

Where to check AP Intermediate Result 2022

Along with the tentative timeframe for AP Intermediate Results 2022, the board has also notified that students will be provided digital scorecards which will be made available online via the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. However, for students who want to get first access to AP Intermediate Results 2022, students can also rely on results.jagranjosh.com where the AP 1st, 2nd Inter Result Scorecards will be made available to the students first. To help students get to the page where AP Class 12 Results will be published first, a direct link has also been placed below:

Check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Register Now)

Check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Register Now)

4.7 Lakh Students Await AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2022

As per the details shared by the exam authority, around 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are waiting for Manabadi Inter Results 2022. As per reports, the total number of students expecting their AP Inter Result 2022 stands at 4,64,756. For 2022 session, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was held from 6th to 24th May 2022. With nearly a month since the completion of the AP Inter Exam 2022, students can now expected their Class 12 Results Andhra Pradesh to be declared soon. Reports coming from the Vijaywada office of BIEAP have suggested that an official notification confirming the AP Inter Result 2022 Date and Time will be released soon. To get latest updates about AP Inter Result 2022, students are advised to stay tuned to this page.

