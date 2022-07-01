JEE Main 2022: NTA to reopen JEE Main July Session Application Window after June Session Results, Get Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Application Window to Reopen: With the completion of the June Session Test, NTA - the National Testing Agency has released an important notification regarding the July Session. As per the latest update, the apex testing agency will reopen the JEE Main July Session Application window for the candidates yet again. The official notification released by NTA reads that JEE Main 2022 July Session Window will be reopened to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). The decision has been taken by the agency after persistent demand from the student community.

JEE Main 2022 Application Window Reopening Date Soon

To confirm the development, NTA has released an official notification which says that the JEE Main 2022 July Session application window will be reopened soon. At this time, NTA has not released the dates for reopening and closing of JEE Main 2022 Application Window. However, the official notification reads that “JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be opened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The agency further notes that the detailed schedule for the same will be notified by the agency soon.

JEE Main 2022 July Application Window to Reopen - Get Complete Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key, Results Expected Soon

JEE Main 202 Session 1 Exam was held from 23rd to 29th June 2022. The exam was held in offline mode at 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside. The session 1 of JEE Main 2022 was held for B.Tech / BE as well as for B.Arch and B.Plan papers. With the exam concluded now, the next step in the exam cycle would be the release of the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key. As per the latest update, NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for June Session in a couple of days. Following the release of answer keys and objection window, the agency will also announce the JEE Main 2022 Results for Session 1 Exam for all the candidates. Thereafter, the agency will reopen the application window for Session 2 soon.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 1 To Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Result Date Here